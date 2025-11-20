Kia Europe GmbH: Kia's first full-electric, dedicated van, the PV5, is awarded '2026 International Van of the Year'

A debut and a win: Kia's first fully electric van, the PV5, claims the most prestigious award for LCVs

Voted by a jury of journalists representing 26 countries, the PV5 is named '2026 International Van of the Year'

The PV5 Cargo Long has also proven its real-world usability, holding a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the longest distance travelled by an electric van with full payload on a single charge

FRANKFURT, Germany and LYON, France, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia's all-electric PV5 has been named the '2026 International Van of the Year' (IVOTY), marking a historic first victory for both Kia and a Korean manufacturer. The award was presented on 19 November at the IVOTY Award Gala during SOLUTRANS 2025 in Lyon, France, following a vote by a jury of leading commercial vehicle journalists representing 26 countries.

"Congratulations to Kia for winning the prestigious 34th International Van of the Year Award," said Jarlath Sweeney, Chairman of the International Van of the Year jury. "The all-electric Kia PV5 sets a new benchmark for innovation, efficiency, and all-round capability in the light commercial vehicle segment. It combines zero-emission performance with versatility and practicality, redefining what businesses can expect from a modern van. Kia has long been celebrated for its award-winning cars, and now, its van division is making an equally powerful impact on the industry."

Kia's all-electric PV5 was listed for consideration alongside six other models launched in 2025, including two other electric vans, further highlighting the growing importance of electrification as the industry accelerates toward a more sustainable future.

Marc Hedrich, President & CEO of Kia Europe stated, "Winning the prestigious International Van of the Year Award is a true honour and a strong endorsement from some of the most respected journalists in the LCV industry, especially as the first vehicles are just arriving in Europe. Though new to the LCV market, this achievement confirms Kia's readiness to deliver engineering, design, and practicality to strengthen our position as a leading mobility solutions provider. Our sincere thanks go to the IVOTY jurors for this recognition and to all Kia employees for their dedication."

Available now in Cargo Long and Passenger versions across Europe, the PV5 will be joined from 2026 by new variants, including a Chassis Cab, short-wheelbase Cargo (L1H1), and High Roof (L2H2). The larger PV7 and PV9 are currently in development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827710/kia_pv5_cargo_ivoty_2026_digital.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827711/Kia_Motors_Europe_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kias-first-full-electric-dedicated-van-the-pv5-is-awarded-2026-international-van-of-the-year-302620681.html