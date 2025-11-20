

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Lenovo Group Ltd (LNVGY) released a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $340 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $359 million, or $2.78 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.6% to $20.452 billion from $17.850 billion last year.



Lenovo Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $340 Mln. vs. $359 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.52 vs. $2.78 last year. -Revenue: $20.452 Bln vs. $17.850 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News