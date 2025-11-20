

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Australia, a local sales subsidiary of Nissan Motor Corporation, unveiled the all-new Navara on November 19. The model is scheduled to go on sale in Australia and New Zealand at the end of the first quarter of 2026. Since the launch of the first-generation Navara in 1986, the pickup has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for both work and travel, with cumulative sales of approximately 500,000 units. The latest model builds on this legacy with a design inspired by Nissan's pickup heritage, a powerful 2.4-liter turbodiesel engine, advanced driver-assistance systems, and a suspension tailored to Oceania's driving conditions, ensuring comfort and excellent handling across all road surfaces.



According to the company, the new Navara is powered by a 2.4-liter turbodiesel engine that delivers a maximum output of 150 kW (204 PS) and peak torque of 470 Nm. This engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, offering both the strength required for heavy-duty tasks and impressive fuel efficiency of 7.7 L/100 km (WLTC mode). The addition of an electric power steering (EPS) system further enhances maneuverability, providing drivers with superior handling performance in diverse driving environments.



Equipped with an advanced four-wheel-drive system, the Navara automatically adjusts to driving conditions. It switches to two-wheel drive during highway cruising and engages four-wheel drive when towing or tackling heavy-duty tasks.



To support drivers, the new Navara integrates a wide range of advanced driver-assistance technologies. These include Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), an emergency lane-keeping system that assists steering to help avoid danger, and the Intelligent Speed Limiter, which automatically recognizes speed-limit signs and alerts the driver. Together, these features provide enhanced safety, convenience, and peace of mind for every journey.



