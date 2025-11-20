

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to a 33-year low of 181.43 against the euro, nearly a 1-1/2-year low of 205.43 against the pound, nearly a 1-year low of 157.47 and a 2-day low of 195.31 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 181.33, 205.25, 157.16 and 195.11.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to a 1-year low of 102.10, nearly a 3-week low of 88.31 and nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 112.05 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 101.83, 88.07 and 111.85, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 182.00 against the euro, 207.00 against the pound, 158.00 against the greenback, 196.00 against the franc, 103.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 113.00 against the loonie.



