



TOKYO, Nov 20, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station, an exhibition center for Japanese anime operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Association of Japanese Animations, has welcomed many visitors from Japan and overseas as a facility that promotes the appeal of Japanese anime to the world under the motto, "Making ANIME more interesting, Bringing ANIME far into the future."On Tuesday, November 4, the official Anime Tokyo Station YouTube channel hosted the public recording event "Anime Tokyo Station Autumn Festival." Approximately 50 visitors selected by lottery attended and enjoyed the event.At the event, voice actor Miina Tominaga served as the host, with guests Kaori Nazuka and Tomohiro Yamaguchi making an appearance. To commemorate the second anniversary of Anime Tokyo Station, Miina Tominaga and Kaori Nazuka were dressed in kimono, while Tomohiro Yamaguchi appeared in a white tuxedo - reportedly his first time wearing one in his life.The next chat featured a discussion of "Favorite Anime" in connection with Anime Tokyo Station. The topic was "The Anime That Inspired You to Pursue Voice Acting." Kaori Nazuka answered with "Ojarumaru," which was both her debut work and favorite anime since childhood. "When I was in my first year of middle school, I appeared in a musical. Back then, I had the opportunity to perform alongside Ayaka Saito (who was appearing in "Ojarumaru" at the time). The director of "Ojarumaru," Akitaro Daichi, came to see that stage performance and scouted me as a voice actor. When I made my debut, I was shocked by how bad I was (laughs)," she commented. Tomohiro Yamaguchi answered with "Utawarerumono," "My Bride is a Mermaid," "Mobile Suit Gundam," and "Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion." He said that when he watched late-night anime again as an adult, he was "shocked by how fascinating it was." He became obsessed with "Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion," which featured Kaori Nazuka, and would even leave his part-time job early to watch it. "It's no exaggeration to say I'm doing this job now thanks to Miina and Kaori," he said, and the venue erupted in laughter.Following the chat, legendary voice actor Masako Nozawa sent a congratulatory message celebrating Anime Tokyo Station's second anniversary. Miina Tominaga shared her thoughts: "Receiving Masako Nozawa's words of praise, encouragement, and support energizes us every single year! We always receive so much power from her."During the press photo session, a surprise appearance by Maruko from "CHIBI MARUKO-CHAN" drew voices of excitement from the audience as she struck numerous poses for the cameras, hyping up the venue.During the latter half of the event, Miina Tominaga, Kaori Nazuka, and Tomohiro Yamaguchi delivered a live performance of "Kumo no Kiremani (A Break in the Clouds)," the third installment in the "Arashi No Yoru Ni (One Stormy Night)" series of dramatic readings that also drew attention at the Anime Tokyo Station Tanabata Festival. Accompanied by live percussion, original background music, and sound effects, their performance was packed with realism. The audience gathered at the venue listened quietly to this rare dramatic reading, and a huge round of applause erupted after it ended.Following the dramatic reading, Yuichi Kimura, author of the "Arashi No Yoru Ni (One Stormy Night)" series, appeared for a chat. He shared his thoughts: "It was wonderful. Out of all seven volumes, this one is the most understated. Yet your performance was incredibly interesting and funny. I was able to see my work in a new light." The three performers, who had been nervous about performing in front the author, responded, "We were nervous about doing this in front of you, so thank you very much."Footage of this event will be made available on the official Anime Tokyo Station YouTube channel for a limited time from Saturday November 15 to Sunday, November 30. Furthermore, the three dramatic readings - including those performed at previous events - of the first three volumes of "Arashi No Yoru Ni (One Stormy Night)" will be screened at the "Anime Watch Party: Extra Special Edition" on Friday, November 21.Please take this opportunity to enjoy Anime Tokyo Station content, either at the facility or on YouTube.Overview of the Anime Tokyo Station Autumn Festival VideoAvailable on the Anime Tokyo Station official YouTube channel for a limited time onlyPeriod: Saturday, November 15, 2025 to Sunday, November 30, 2025YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJOjGJE5Yiqw3PZ97AVdJw (In Japanese)Venue OverviewName: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)*4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro StationHours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m.)Closed: Mondays*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following dayNew Year's holiday periodMay be closed on other daysPlease check the venue website before coming.Admission fee: FreeWebsite: https://animetokyo.jp/en/SNS:X: https://x.com/animetokyo_info (@animetokyo_info)Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/animetokyostation/ (@animetokyostation)YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJOjGJE5Yiqw3PZ97AVdJw 