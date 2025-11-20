

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 1-year high of 102.10 against the yen and a 6-day high of 1.7749 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 101.83 and 1.7809, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to a 2-day high of 0.9117 and a 1-week high of 1.1572 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.9103 and 1.1563, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 0.6491 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6479.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 103.00 against the yen, 1.75 against the euro, 0.92 against the loonie, 1.16 against the kiwi and 0.66 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News