Petra Diamonds Ltd - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

20 November 2025 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

( Petraor the Company)

Director Change

Bernard Pryor has informed the Company that he wishes to step down from the Board of Petra with immediate effect and focus on other executive roles. Accordingly, resolution 6 at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 27 November 2025 (being the resolution to re-elect Bernard Pryor as a director of the Company) will be withdrawn and not be put to shareholders for voting at the AGM.

Bernie joined the Board in January 2019 and has provided valuable insight to the Company as it navigated significant changes during his tenure. We would like to thank Bernie for his contributions to Petra and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine and Finsch).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.