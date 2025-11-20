Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Baltikum rüstet massiv auf: 500 Mio. Abwehrprogramm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9V4 | ISIN: BMG702782084 | Ticker-Symbol: FPO
Frankfurt
19.11.25 | 15:29
0,179 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1990,23408:39
PR Newswire
20.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petra Diamonds Ltd - Directorate Change

Petra Diamonds Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

20 November 2025

LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited
( Petraor the Company)

Director Change

Bernard Pryor has informed the Company that he wishes to step down from the Board of Petra with immediate effect and focus on other executive roles. Accordingly, resolution 6 at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 27 November 2025 (being the resolution to re-elect Bernard Pryor as a director of the Company) will be withdrawn and not be put to shareholders for voting at the AGM.

Bernie joined the Board in January 2019 and has provided valuable insight to the Company as it navigated significant changes during his tenure. We would like to thank Bernie for his contributions to Petra and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London

Julia Stone

Kelsey Traynor

Telephone: +44 (0)7495470187

investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine and Finsch).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra's Ordinary Shares are admitted to the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the FCA's Official List and are admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker "PDL". The Company's loan notes, due in 2026, are listed on Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange). For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.