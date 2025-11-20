

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices data from Germany is the major report due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's producer prices for October. Prices are forecast to fall 1.9 percent on a yearly basis, following a 1.7 percent drop in September.



In the meantime, foreign trade from Switzerland and consumer confidence survey data from Turkey are due.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area construction output for September.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Industrial Trends survey data. The UK order book balance is seen improving to -33 percent in November from -38 percent in October.



