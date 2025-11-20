Anzeige
WKN: A1H43V | ISIN: SE0003086214 | Ticker-Symbol: M16
Frankfurt
20.11.25 | 08:03
0,042 Euro
+4,50 % +0,002
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METACON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METACON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0430,05419.11.
PR Newswire
20.11.2025 08:18 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metacon AB: Metacon publishes interim report for Q3 2025

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The third quarter demonstrates continued positive development for Metacon, both operationally and commercially. We have taken several important steps forward with a growing order book and strengthened our internal processes. Intensive work is now under-way to deliver ongoing projects and at the same time try to win significant new contracts in our pipeline.

For the full CEO-comment, see the interim report in its entirety.

Quarter July-September 2025

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 40.9 (5.7) million
  • Earnings before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK -15.6 (-46.3) million
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -18.3 (-49.1) million
  • Profit/Loss after financial items amounted to SEK -19.4 (-49.3) million
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.07)

Period January-September 2025

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 147.7 (24.3) million
  • Earnings before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK -35.7 (-89.6) million
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -44.5 (-97.9) million
  • Profit/Loss after financial items amounted to SEK -47.3 (-99.4) million
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.04 (-0.15)

Events during and after the quarter

  • On August 22, Metacon announced approved partial delivery of electrolysis plant and customer payment of EUR 14.9 million.
  • On August 25 Metacon announced repayment of project financing.
  • On September 1 Metacon received certification according to ISO 9001:2015 for quality management systems.
  • On September 18 Metacon was selected as supplier in Romanian hydrogen project for a 7.5 MW electrolysis plant worth EUR 7.1 million.
  • On October 3 Metacon completed the 7,5 MW hydrogen project contract with Elektra worth EUR 7.1 million.
  • On October 14, Metacon acquired significant parts of Hynion Sverige AB's bankruptcy estate. The assets include high-quality compo-nents for hydrogen refueling stations, with an initial value of approximately SEK 67 million. The purchase price amounted to SEK 3.5 million.

Contact
Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, christer.wikner@metacon.com
Mattias Jansson, CFO, +46 722 316 862 mattias.jansson@metacon.com

This information is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 20 November 2025.

About Metacon

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. In the Electrolysis business unit and in close partnership with world leader PERIC Hydrogen Technologies, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers production-integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area within clean transport. The products in the Reforming business unit are based, among other things, on Metacon's patented HIWAR technology that generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol. The development of Metacon's reforming products is carried out within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced, compact reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

For more information, see:
www.metacon.com | X: @Metaconab | På LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/metacon-ab/r/metacon-publishes-interim-report-for-q3-2025,c4269940

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17030/4269940/3796972.pdf

DelaÌŠrsrapport Q3 2025 ENG

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17030/4269940/90cc7cab7c7174f8.pdf

PM Q3 eng

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metacon-publishes-interim-report-for-q3-2025-302621405.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
