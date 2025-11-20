

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate held steady in October after rising in the previous two months, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate stood at 4.0 percent in October, the same as in September, which was the highest unemployment rate since September 2021.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.



There were 411,000 unemployed people in October, up from 409,000 a month ago.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age group, rose to 9.0 percent in October from 8.8 percent in September.



