

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey Plc (JMAT.L, JMPLF), a chemicals and sustainable technology company, on Thursday reported that profit before tax declined in the first half of the full year 2025 compared with the previous year.



For the first half ended September 30, profit before tax from continuing operations declined 86 million pounds from 506 million pounds in the previous year.



Loss per share came in at 9.5 pence compared with earnings per share of 246.6 pence last year.



Adjusted EBITDA increased to 218 million pounds from 186 million pounds in the prior year.



Operating profit declined to 117 million pounds from 527 million pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted operating profit increased to 142 million pounds from 106 million pounds in the previous year.



Revenue increased to 5.35 billion pounds from 5.31 billion pounds in the previous year.



Further, the board has proposed an interim dividend of 22.00 pence per share, to be paid on February 3, 2026, to shareholders of record on November 28, with an estimated 37 million pounds payout that is not yet reflected in the accounts.



Looking ahead, the company unchanged group outlook for the year ending March 31, 2026.



The company expects modest operating profit growth in Clean Air with a 14-15% margin, despite external forecasts of a 5% drop in global light-duty vehicle production for 2025/26.



PGM Services is expected to see lower operating profit due to reduced metal recoveries, while Hydrogen Technologies is still on track to break even by the end of 2025/26.



The company said that if platinum group metal prices stay at current levels, full-year operating profit should see about a 20 million pounds boost versus last year. The Current FX rates are expected to have minimal impact on underlying operating profit for FY2025/26.



Over the medium term to 2027/28, the company continues to target at least mid-single-digit CAGR in pro forma operating profit.



On Wednesday, Johnson Matthey closed trading 0.58% higher at 2,088 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News