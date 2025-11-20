Jackery launches Black Friday Weeks on Amazon: Up to 58% off the popular latest v2-series compact power stations and solar generators

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From 20 November to 1 December, Amazon is offering the best Jackery prices of the year on selected solar generators and mobile LiFePO4 power stations. With substantial savings ahead of the festive season, it's the ideal moment to gear up for off-grid adventures and camping trips, or to boost home emergency power preparedness. With discounts of up to 58%, high-performance models take the spotlight alongside the newest compact power station, the Explorer 500 v2.

Major savings on Jackery solar generators

The Solar Generator 2000 v2 - pairing the powerful Explorer 2000 v2 (2 kWh capacity) with a portable 200 W solar panel - stands among the most capable all-in-one systems in Jackery's line-up. Delivering 2,200 W continuous output, it can power multiple devices at once via six ports, including two AC outlets, several USB ports and a 12 V socket. During Black Friday Weeks, this solar generator is available at a 51% discount on Amazon for £989 (down from £1,999).

The Solar Generator 1000 v2 is also offered at an exceptionally competitive price throughout the promotion. This bundle includes the 1 kWh E1000 v2 power station and a foldable 100 W solar panel for flexible off-grid charging. Compact and versatile, it's a great match for campervans, garden sheds or mobile projects. The power station alone drops from £899 to £379 - a 58% saving - while the full bundle is reduced to £521 (regular price: £1,199).

Lightweight, backpack-friendly power for life on the go

Alongside the solar generators, Jackery is spotlighting the Explorer 500 v2, offered at over 40% off during Amazon's Black Friday Weeks. This compact LiFePO4 power station delivers 512 Wh capacity, 500 W output, and excellent portability for spontaneous trips, tent camping or setting up a mobile office. Despite its small size, it provides six output ports and several charging methods. During the promotion, the price drops to just £256 instead of £449.

For extended independence, the long-lasting power station - capable of up to 6,000 charging cycles - is also available as a solar generator paired with the foldable SolarSaga 100 W panel. The bundle is priced at £379, reduced from £649.

All promotional prices are available 20 November to 1 December exclusively in the Jackery UK on Amazon.

Media enquiries: Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, +4915223970329

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2826515/jackery_black_friday_weeks_amazon_2025_uk.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618761/5630116/Jackery_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-launches-black-friday-weeks-on-amazon-up-to-58-off-the-popular-latest-v2-series-compact-power-stations-and-solar-generators-302620302.html