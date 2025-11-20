

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices increased for the second straight month in October, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



The producer price index climbed 0.6 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.5 percent rise in September, which was the first rise in four months.



The producer price index was most affected by price increases in the manufacture of wood and wood products, food, and fabricated metal products, the agency said.



On the other hand, falling prices in the manufacture of fuel oils, paper and paper products, and electronic equipment had the opposite effect on the index.



Data showed that export prices were 1.0 percent higher compared to last year, and the import price index increased by 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.3 percent in October.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News