HONG KONG, Nov 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Amid the accelerated layout of the entire robot industry chain, Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) is continuously enhancing its C-end reach and driving industry implementation through application scenarios. Recently, Shoucheng Holdings announced that the "Shoucheng Robot Tech Experience Store" naming event has entered the voting stage, with 30 candidate names open for public selection, further reflecting the company's open approach to building a consumer-grade robot ecosystem and brand-building capabilities.Voting link: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/4_OK-VMJrTQdef8OM7EKnQAlternatively, search 'Shoucheng Holdings' on WeChat and click on the pinned message to participate in voting.Experience Store Network Expands, C-End Ecosystem EmergesThe "Shoucheng Robot Tech Experience Store" (currently tentatively named: Taozhu Xinzao Ju) is not just a tech retail space; it is seen as a key node in Shoucheng Holdings' entry into the consumer-grade robot market. The experience store has already been established in major shopping areas such as Beijing, Chengdu, and airports, showcasing over 200 robot products, covering:Home companion and service robotsEducational entertainment and programming robotsMedical rehabilitation and smart assistive devicesOutdoor sports, cultural tourism interactive productsAt the same time, Shoucheng Holdings, leveraging its investment advantages upstream, has deeply participated in key sectors such as humanoid robots, motion control, and embodied intelligence. For instance, companies like Unitree Technology, Songyan Power, Galaxy General, and Booster Robotics are key investment targets of their industry funds, with a comprehensive layout from core materials, components to complete machine manufacturing.From "Investment" to "Implementation": Building a Large-Scale Robot Application "Scenario Network"Beyond the investment side, Shoucheng Holdings is integrating "Experience Store + Live Streaming + Multi-Scenario Applications" into a large-scale consumer reach system. The "Wallbreaker (Shoucheng W) Robot Live Streaming Room" attracts a large number of online users, creating a closed loop from showcasing, experiencing, to consuming robot products.In the next year, the company plans to open over 20 robot tech experience stores, accelerating the popularization and commercialization of robot products through a chain-based approach, further strengthening its presence in urban application scenarios like cultural tourism, education, medical care, and city services.Conclusion: "First Stop" for Robot Applications, Public Co-Creation of Brand's FutureAs consumer-end application scenarios continue to enrich, the robot industry is moving from technology-driven to experience-driven stages. This naming event and public voting initiative are not only an attempt by Shoucheng Holdings to create a co-creation mechanism between the brand and its users but also a key step in its drive for robot technology to become a part of daily life.The voting for this naming event will close on December 19, 2025, at 18:00.We welcome participation from all parties to co-create a name for the future of the robot tech space and witness the growth of the urban robot application ecosystem in China.Voting link: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/4_OK-VMJrTQdef8OM7EKnQAlternatively, search 'Shoucheng Holdings' on WeChat and click on the pinned message to participate in voting.Source: Shoucheng HoldingsCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.