

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer prices continued to fall in October due to the sharp decrease in energy prices, Destatis said on Thursday.



Producer prices dropped 1.8 percent year-on-year in October, slightly faster than the 1.7 percent fall in September. This was the eighth consecutive decrease but less severe than economists' forecast of 1.9 percent fall.



Excluding energy, producer prices rose 0.8 percent in October compared to the same month of the previous year, while they were down by 0.1 percent compared to September 2025.



Energy prices plunged 7.5 percent from the prior year. At the same time, intermediate goods prices dropped moderately by 0.5 percent.



Partially offsetting these declines, prices of durable and non-durable goods moved up 1.7 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. Capital goods prices advanced 1.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent, while expectations were for a nil growth.



