

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD.L), a sneaker and sport fashion retailer, on Thursday reported a decline in like-for-like sales for the third quarter.



For the three-month period to November 1, the retailer recorded sales of GBP 2.953 billion, down 1.7% on a like-for-like basis from last year.



For the 9-month period to November 1, the company registered sales of GBP 8.893 billion, down 2.2% on a like-for-like basis from the prior year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, citing current weak market trends, JD Sports expects its profit before tax and adjusting items (PBTAI) to be within the lower end of current market expectations.



The current analyst expectation for the company's full-year PBTAI is GBP 871 million, with a range of GBP 853 million to GBP 888 million.



