Dangbei Joins Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday in France with Discounts Up to 35%

Exclusive on Amazon.fr, November 20-December 1, 2025 - Flagship 4K projectors and portable projectors at up to 35% off.

Dangbei promotional banner showing up to 35% off projectors for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, November 20 to December 1.

PARIS, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 20, 2025 -Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, will join Amazon France's Black Friday & Cyber Monday from November 20-December 1, 2025. Shoppers can save up to 35% on Dangbei's most popular projectors, ranging from flagship 4K models to portable solutions.

Biggest Savings
Dangbei DBOX02- 4K ALPD laser projector with 2450 ISO lumens for bright daytime viewing, Google TV with licensed Netflix.
Now €1,099 (26.7% off, down from €1,499).

Flagship Home Cinema Projectors

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro- 4K laser projector with 2000 ISO lumens, HDR10+, refined image processing, and a built-in gimbal stand-for users prioritizing cinematic tone mapping and flexible placement.
Now €959 (26.2% off, down from €1,299).

Dangbei MP1 Max- Next-gen Tri-Laser + LED 4K projector with 3100 ISO lumens, 110% BT.2020 color and ?E<1 accuracy; Google TV with licensed Netflix. The top pick for color-purist cinephiles.
Now €1,499 (21.1% off, down from €1,899).

Lightweight & Portable Options
Dangbei Atom- Ultra-slim laser projector with 1200 ISO lumens and Google TV built in. Lightweight yet powerful, it delivers sharp Full HD with HDR10. Ideal for portability with core features.
Now €597 (19.2% off, down from €739).

Dangbei Freedo- Battery-ready portable projector with 450 ISO lumens, a 165° gimbal stand, and licensed Netflix. Ideal for outdoor movie nights and wall-to-ceiling projection.
Now €369 (26.1% off, down from €499).

Dangbei N2 mini- Native 1080p projector with a 190° tilt stand and built-in Netflix. A compact choice for home use, making ceiling or wall projection easy.
Now €169 (22.8% off, down from €219).

All deals are available exclusively at the Dangbei Store on Amazon.fr.

About Dangbei
Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines advanced technology with user-friendly design, delivering stunning visuals and immersive sound for home and mobile entertainment. For more information, please visit https://us.dangbei.com/.

Press Contact:
Dangbei PR team
Email: pr@dangbei.com
Website: us.dangbei.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39ae500d-172c-4555-889d-5bb3f8b1d5e4


