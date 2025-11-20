Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.11.2025 10:10 Uhr
Save Up to 35% on Dangbei Projectors During Amazon Spain's Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Exclusive on Amazon.es, November 20-December 1, 2025 - Flagship 4K projectors and portable projectors with savings up to 35%.

MADRID, Nov. 20, 2025- 4K ALPD laser projector with 2450 ISO lumens, delivering bright daytime images, Google TV, and licensed Netflix.
Now €1,099- 4K laser projector with HDR10+, 2000 ISO lumens,enhanced tone mapping, and a built-in gimbal stand for flexible setup.
Now €959 (26.2%, down from €1,299).

Dangbei MP1 Max- Next-gen Tri-Laser + LED 4K projector offering 3100 ISO lumens, 110% BT.2020 color coverage, and ?E<1 accuracy, Google TV with licensed Netflix. A perfect choice for cinephiles.
Now €1,499- Ultra-slim laser projector with 1200 ISO lumens and Google TV built in. Compact, lightweight, and powerful, delivering sharp Full HD with HDR10.
Now €597 (19.2%, down from €739).

Dangbei Freedo- Battery-ready portable projector with 450 ISO lumens, a 165° gimbal stand, and licensed Netflix. Perfect for outdoor movie nights.
Now €369 (26.1%, down from €499).

Dangbei N2 mini- Native 1080p projector with a 190° tilt stand and built-in Netflix. Compact and easy for wall or ceiling projection.
Now €169 (22.8%, down from €219).

All offers are available exclusively at the Dangbei Store on Amazon.es.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines advanced technology with user-friendly design, delivering stunning visuals and immersive sound for both home and mobile entertainment. For more information, please visit https://us.dangbei.com.

Press Contact:
Dangbei PR team
Email: pr@dangbei.com
Website: us.dangbei.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d01e064d-72a0-4fe0-8e38-6433771f2425


