

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled RMB8.615 billion, or RMB13.36 per share. This compares with RMB6.538 billion, or RMB10.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB9.502 billion or RMB14.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to RMB28.358 billion from RMB26.209 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB8.615 Bln. vs. RMB6.538 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB13.36 vs. RMB10.14 last year. -Revenue: RMB28.358 Bln vs. RMB26.209 Bln last year.



