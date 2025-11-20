Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.11.2025
Europa im Fokus: Die Lage spitzt sich zu - und ein Player profitiert
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.11.2025 11:10 Uhr
Dangbei Launches Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon UK with Savings Up to 35%

Exclusive on Amazon.co.uk, November 20-December 1, 2025 - Save up to £460 on flagship 4K home projectors and portable models

Save up to 35% on Dangbei projectors during Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, live from Nov 20-Dec 1.
LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025- The ultimate 4K laser projector with HDR10+, 2000 ISO lumens brightness, advanced image processing, and an integrated gimbal stand for flexible setup and cinematic tone mapping.
Now £839- Premium 4K ALPD laser projector delivering 2450 ISO lumens for stunning brightness and vivid daytime performance. Features built-in Google TV and officially licensed Netflix.
Now £959- A next-generation Tri-Laser + LED 4K projector offering 3100 ISO lumens, 110% BT.2020 color gamut, and ?E<1 color accuracy. Designed for cinephiles seeking uncompromising detail.
Now £1,299- Compact and battery-ready portable projector with 450 ISO lumens brightness, a 165° gimbal stand, and licensed Netflix. Perfect for outdoor movie nights or wall-to-ceiling projection.
Now £359- Ultra-slim laser projector featuring 1200 ISO lumens, HDR10, and built-in Google TV. Combines razor-sharp Full HD visuals with minimalist design.
Now £529- A native 1080p projector with a 190° tilt stand and built-in Netflix for easy ceiling or wall projection.
Now £159- Full HD smart projector with 450 ISO lumens, auto focus and keystone correction, Dolby Audio, and licensed Netflix. Ideal for both home and office entertainment.
Now £159 (save £60, down from £219).

All deals are available exclusively at the Dangbei Store on Amazon.co.ukduring the promotional period.

About Dangbei
Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors and home theater solutions. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines advanced projection technology with user-friendly design, delivering stunning visuals and immersive sound experiences for every lifestyle.
For more information, please visit https://us.dangbei.com/.

Press Contact:
Dangbei PR Team
Email: pr@dangbei.com
Website: us.dangbei.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af2c71b3-bea8-4afc-a017-3d62ffbbbe50


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
