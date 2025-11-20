

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold ticked lower on Thursday after a two-day gain. Spot gold dipped 0.3 percent to $4,065.28 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $4,064.40.



Bullion was under pressure from a stronger dollar after the Federal Reserve's October meeting minutes revealed officials had mixed views about the outlook for interest rates and the inflationary impact of tariffs.



After the minutes showed disagreements between Fed officials over October rate cut, markets currently price in a 33 percent likelihood that the Fed will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by a quarter percentage point during its upcoming December meeting, significantly lower than their bets just a month ago.



Investors also looked ahead to the release of the long-delayed September U.S. jobs report later in the day, originally scheduled for October 3, for fresh insights into the economic and rate outlook.



On the geopolitical front, media reports suggest that the Trump administration has been quietly hammering out a new peace plan with Russia to end its war with Ukraine.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News