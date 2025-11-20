

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output declined for the second straight month in September, Eurostat reported Thursday.



Construction output logged a monthly fall of 0.5 percent, following a 0.2 percent drop in August.



Construction of buildings declined 1.3 percent and specialized construction activities slid 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, civil engineering output was up 0.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, construction output dropped 0.3 percent, in contrast to the 1.0 percent increase in August.



In the EU27, construction output remained flat on month in September but increased 0.5 percent from the prior year.



Among member states for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in production in construction were recorded in the Czech Republic, Spain and France. On the other hand, the highest increases were seen in Hungary, Romania and Slovenia.



