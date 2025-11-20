

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The United States, UK, France, and Germany have tabled a resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency to clarify the IAEA's reporting mandate, ensuring it provides regular reporting on Iran's compliance with the nuclear elements of the reinstated Security Council Resolutions.



In a statement on behalf of the four major powers, UK Ambassador Corinne Kitsell urged Iran to honor its legal obligations under the NPT Safeguards Agreement by urgently providing the special report on its nuclear material and grant the global nuclear watchdog full access to its nuclear material and facilities. Iran must also implement the provisions of modified Code 3.1 without further delay.



The resolution also recalls that Iran has not granted access to all its safeguarded facilities. The IAEA Director General has stressed that it is indispensable and urgent for Iran to implement safeguard activities in accordance with the NPT Agreement. He has highlighted serious gaps: the continuity of knowledge in relation to Iran's inventory of nuclear material, including Highly Enriched Uranium, has been lost for more than five months. Verification of these inventories is long overdue and critical to address concerns about possible diversion from peaceful use.



Kitsell urged the IAEA Board meeting to adopt the four natons' resolution, and to publish the text.



The UN Security Council recently reimposed six Resolutions on Iran, re-introducing legally binding restrictions on its nuclear program, including suspension of all enrichment, reprocessing, and heavy water related activities.



