Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a recognized leader in providing Agentic AI-powered cybersecurity and third-party risk intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce the Alpha launch of RiskAssure. This marks the first version of Wisr AI's platform to fully integrate the recently acquired technology with the Company's existing predictive third-party risk capabilities.

The integrated RiskAssure platform leverages agentic AI risk analysis to help enterprises streamline third-party security assessments, evaluate their own security posture, and instantly analyze crucial compliance documents like SOC 2 reports.

Integrating Prediction and Automation via Agentic AI

Wisr AI's core business is building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritise, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. The strategic integration of RiskAssure enhances this mission by automating the historically manual and time-consuming process of security documentation review and response.

Agentic Risk Analysis: RiskAssure is built on an AI-native platform utilizing an agentic Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) workflow. This approach enables the platform to securely ingest and analyze a vendor's security artefacts and compliance documents (such as SOC 2 reports). Instant Compliance Document Analysis: The platform allows companies to analyze compliance documents on the fly, generating answers with source citations and selecting relevant evidence using an agentic planner. This capability significantly reduces the effort required for vendor onboarding and continuous monitoring, addressing a critical pain point in Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM). Third-Party Risk Posture: By automating the analysis of vendor security documentation, RiskAssure provides a more dynamic and transparent view of a company's risk posture, moving beyond static checks toward continuous, forward-looking risk intelligence.

The integration fully aligns with Wisr AI's strategic decision to adopt an Agentic AI-centric architecture. This framework leverages autonomous AI agents, which behave like a team of risk analysts (such as Data Collector, Researcher, and Analyst), to deliver better, faster predictions.

Market Context and Strategic Value

The integration of RiskAssure is expected to accelerate Wisr AI's ability to address the rapidly growing TPRM market, the value of which is projected to more than double from $9.0 billion USD in 2025 to $19.9 billion USD by 20301. This growth is fueled by the critical need to shift away from reliance on static questionnaires and annual audits, which have proven ineffective given that 83% of practitioners say current risk assessment methods are too complicated1.

The technology behind RiskAssure is capable of achieving a 60% to 80% reduction in questionnaire effort in private pilot testing, cutting response time from days to minutes and building a shared knowledge base that continuously improves future answers. This functionality directly supports Wisr AI's API-driven go-to-market strategy, allowing the platform to integrate seamlessly into existing Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") and TPRM platforms.

Rob Goehring, CEO of Wisr AI, stated: "The Alpha launch of the integrated RiskAssure platform represents a massive leap forward, merging our core predictive intelligence with actionable compliance automation. Our Agentic AI not only predicts how likely a vendor is to suffer an incident but can now instantly analyze their documentation, such as a SOC 2 report, to validate their compliance and security posture. This delivers the seamless, continuous, and trustworthy risk visibility that enterprises need to thrive in a digital-first economy, transforming a manual burden into an automated strategic advantage."

The Alpha program is the next step following rigorous full-stack testing of the platform and precedes the general availability launch.

The Company also announces that Charles Abel has resigned as a director in order to pursue other opportunities. The Company would like to thank Mr. Abel for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

For more information about Wisr AI, please visit https://www.wisr.ai.

