

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkish consumer confidence improved in November, the survey carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and Central Bank of the Republic of Turkiye, showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 85.0 in November from 83.6 in October. However, a reading below 100 indicates pessimistic outlook.



The survey showed improvement in all sub-indices in November. The index measuring the current financial situation climbed to 69.6 from 67.7 a month ago. Households' expectations about the future financial situation came in at 85.7, up from 84.2.



Similarly, the outlook for general economic situation rose to 79.6 from 78.6 in the prior month. Assessment on spending money on durable goods over the coming twelve months advanced to 105.0 from 104.0.



