DataMetrex AI Ltd.: DataMetrex Announces New Calgary Location for Imagine Health

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex') (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Imagine Health Medical Clinics Ltd. ("Imagine Health" or "IH"), has relocated its Calgary clinic to a conveniently located residential area in Capitol Hill.

The new address and contact information:

Imagine Health Medical Clinics - Calgary Capitol Hill

2004 14 Street NW, Suite 207

Calgary, Alberta

T2M 3N3

Tel: (403) 775-9669

Fax: 1 (866) 483-1816

Clinic Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM

Website: www.imaginehealthmedical.com

This move reflects Imagine Health's continued commitment to enhancing patient care and accessibility within the Calgary community. The new clinic location is now fully operational and accepting new patients. Patients can book appointments by contacting the clinic directly via phone or fax.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Calgary and to serve our patients from this new, modern facility", said Pual Haber, CEO of the Company. "This relocation allows us to continue providing high-quality, accessible healthcare services in a setting that meets the growing needs of the community."

About Imagine Health

Imagine Health Medical Clinics is a multidisciplinary medical clinic with clinics located in Edmonton and Calgary that offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services under one roof. With a commitment to quality and accessibility, Imagine Health provides family medicine, pharmacy services, telehealth services, physiotherapy, registered massage therapy, chiropractic care, and specialized medical services, including Women's Health, dermatology, mental health support, weight management, allergist consultations, and much more. With a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, Imagine Health Centres is dedicated to meeting the diverse healthcare needs of the community.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.imaginehealthmedical.com/.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our website at www.datametrex.com.

