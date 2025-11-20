Toniebox 2: Starker Start & USA-Fokus im Weihnachtsgeschäft
|Toniebox 2: Starker Start & USA-Fokus im Weihnachtsgeschäft
|11:51
|Schröders Nebenwerte-Watchlist: Aixtron, Technotrans, Secunet, Tonies, Alzchem - Schlussspurt?
|In dieser Ausgabe sprechen Marco Uome und Nebenwerte-Experte Michael Schröder über die große Frage zum Jahresende: Kommt im heimischen Small- und Mid-Cap-Segment doch noch Schwung rein - oder bleibt...
|Original-Research: tonies SE (von NuWays AG): BUY
|Original-Research: tonies SE - from NuWays AG
14.11.2025 / 10:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the...
|Strong TB2 traction and order timing drive strong Q3 results: Tonies reported strong Q3 results, driven ...
|Yesterday, tonies released a very strong Q3 trading statement, beating our regional and category topline estimates. In detail: Group sales grew by 52% yoy to € 145m (eNuW: € 124m). Following the atypical...
|Earnings Call: Tonies SE meldet für Q3 2025 starkes Umsatzwachstum und Innovationsschub
|TONIES SE
|8,920
