Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Rodren Drilling Ltd., a leading Canadian diamond drill contractor at its 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Deposit, located in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.

The Phase 1 program is designed to support the advancement of Kenbridge toward an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and forthcoming Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"). Drilling will focus on converting Inferred resources into the Measured and Indicated categories and evaluating potential extensions of high-grade Ni-Cu mineralization at depth.

Program Highlights:

3600 meters of diamond drilling across priority targets

Step-out drilling to explore extensions down dip and at depth

Collect new data to support future mine design and resource conversion

Mobilization to Kenbridge scheduled for December 2025

"We are pleased to engage Rodren Drilling Ltd., a highly respected contractor with substantial experience in Ontario's mining districts," stated Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. "this focused drill campaign marks an important milestone as we advance Kenbridge as a future source of critical metals within the North American supply chain."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Dean MacEachern, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical metals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Night Danger Turtle Pond project near Dryden, Ontario as well as the Sill Lake Silver Property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 130,995,782 shares outstanding (134,084,671 fully diluted).

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

