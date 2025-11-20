Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Urban Defense Tactics (UDT) to support Scope's expansion into the Asia Pacific region and contribute to emerging infrastructure projects designed to incorporate quantum-resilient security standards from the outset.

The collaboration provides Scope with a structured entry point into two key jurisdictions - Cambodia and Hong Kong - beginning with an anchor deployment for multiple Cambodian clients. This installation establishes Scope's first operational reference site in the region and creates a foundation for additional opportunities across gaming, financial services, and enterprise operators, sectors that face growing digital-security and regulatory pressures.

Supporting PQC Adoption Across Regulated Sectors

UDT's access to regulated and high-security environments - including gaming operators, enterprise facilities, and financial institutions - enables Scope to engage with organizations already assessing long-term digital-security requirements.

The partnership leverages UDT's localized presence and operational relationships while extending Scope's ability to participate in regional infrastructure developments that require enhanced data-protection standards.

Building on UDT's established experience in physical and venue security, the collaboration broadens UDT's capabilities into cybersecurity and quantum-safe infrastructure projects. Together, Scope and UDT combine on-the-ground operational trust with modern digital-security design to support organizations navigating emerging quantum-era risks.

Statements From the Companies

"This collaboration supports organizations that are beginning to evaluate how quantum-era risks will affect their existing security frameworks," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of Scope Technologies Corp. "Working with UDT allows us to contribute to regional infrastructure projects where quantum-safe design can be implemented from day one, rather than retrofitted after vulnerabilities emerge."

"Our clients trust us to secure both physical and digital environments," said UDT EXEC. "Partnering with Scope strengthens our cybersecurity and infrastructure capabilities, allowing us to offer a comprehensive quantum-safe solution. The new Level-3 data centre is only the first step - we expect strong regional adoption as our customers modernize and prepare for the quantum era."

Advancing Scope's Regional Expansion Strategy

Following the initial client deployment and the upcoming Level-3 data-centre project, Scope and UDT anticipate additional opportunities across the Asia Pacific region.

The partnership aligns with Scope's long-term strategy of supporting enterprise and regulated-sector organizations as they transition toward more resilient data-security architectures, and represents a meaningful step forward as the Company continues to execute on its vision for scalable, quantum-safe infrastructure.

For more information on how QSE's quantum security solutions visit www.qse.group or contact sales@qse.group.

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

LinkedIn: scope-technologies-corp

Facebook: Scope Technologies Corp

Twitter: @ScopeTechCorp

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275292

SOURCE: Scope Technologies Corp.