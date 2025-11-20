Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.: ZIM Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

Reported Revenues of $1.78 Billion, Net Income of $123 Million, Adjusted EBITDA1 of $593 Million and Adjusted EBIT1 of $260 Million2

Updated Full Year 2025 Guidance to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 Billion to $2.2 Billion and Adjusted EBIT of $700 Million to $900 Million3

Declared Dividend of $37 million, or $0.31 per Share; Since its IPO About Five Years Ago, the Company Distributed a Total of Approximately $5.7 Billion in Dividends-More Than 25 Times the Amount Raised in the IPO in January 2021

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) ("ZIM" or the "Company") announced today its consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income for the third quarter was $123 million (compared to $1,126 million in the third quarter of 2024), or diluted earnings per share of $1.02 4 (compared to $9.34 in the third quarter of 2024).

(compared to $9.34 in the third quarter of 2024). Operating income (EBIT) for the third quarter was $259 million, compared to $1,235 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $593 million, a year-over-year decrease of 61%.

Adjusted EBIT for the third quarter was $260 million, compared to $1,236 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Revenues for the third quarter were $1.78 billion, a year-over-year decrease of 36%.

Carried volume in the third quarter was 926 thousand TEUs, a year-over-year decrease of 5%.

Average freight rate per TEU in the third quarter was $1,602, a year-over-year decrease of 35%.

Net leverage ratio1 of 0.9x as of September 30, 2025, compared to a net leverage ratio of 0.8x as of December 31, 2024; net debt1 of $2.64 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to net debt of $2.88 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, stated, "Our business resilience was evident in the third quarter, during which we delivered solid earnings while navigating a volatile rate environment, influenced by a complex geopolitical landscape, frequent changes in tariff policies and an ongoing global trade war. With larger, more modern, cost-effective capacity, we continued to capitalize on our agile fleet deployment strategy, which enables ZIM to respond quickly to developments in market conditions, now facing downward pricing pressure. In addition to adapting our Transpacific network based on prevailing demand trends, we have diversified our geographic footprint to capture new growth opportunities. Consistent with our commitment to sharing our success with our investors, the company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, or a total of $37 million, distributing 30% of quarterly net income in accordance with our dividend policy. I am proud to lead a company that, since its IPO about five years ago, has distributed approximately $5.7 billion to its shareholders-more than 25 times what the company raised in its IPO in January 2021."

Mr. Glickman added, "The current market environment has been marked by disruptions and fluctuations more frequent and acute than in the past. Amidst such uncertainty, our focus remains on controlling what we can and taking proactive steps to drive sustainable and profitable growth over the long term. We intend to build on our progress to date through continued diligent execution-further strengthening ZIM's business resilience, both commercially and operationally, and advancing our competitive position in the industry."

Mr. Glickman concluded, "Looking ahead, while fourth quarter market conditions have weakened, we are increasing the midpoints of our 2025 guidance ranges based on our strong performance to date. Overall, we believe our differentiated commercial strategy, enhanced fleet profile, and improved cost structure position ZIM to weather near-term volatility and deliver long-term value for shareholders."

Summary of Key Financial and Operational Results

Q3-25 Q3-24 9M-25 9M-24 Carried volume (K-TEUs)........................ 926 970 2,765 2,768 Average freight rate ($/TEU)................... 1,602 2,480 1,622 1,889 Total Revenues ($ in millions)................. 1,777 2,765 5,419 6,260 Operating income (EBIT) ($ in millions).. 259 1,235 873 1,870 Profit before income tax ($ in millions).... 172 1,133 602 1,604 Net income ($ in millions)........................ 123 1,126 443 1,591 Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions).............. 593 1,531 1,844 2,725 Adjusted EBIT ($ in millions)................... 260 1,236 872 1,891 Net income margin (%) 7 41 8 25 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)................. 33 55 34 44 Adjusted EBIT margin (%)...................... 15 45 16 30 Diluted earnings per share ($)................ 1.02 9.34 3.66 13.17 Net cash generated from operating

activities ($ in millions)............................ 628 1,498 1,924 2,600 Free cash flow1 ($ in millions)................. 574 1,454 1,787 2,470

SEP-30-25 DEC-31-24



Net debt ($ in millions)............................ 2,642 2,876





Financial and Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

Total revenues were $1.78 billion for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.77 billion for the third quarter of 2024, mainly driven by the decrease in freight rates as well as a smaller decline in carried volume.

ZIM carried 926 thousand TEUs in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 970 thousand TEUs in the third quarter of 2024. The average freight rate per TEU was $1,602 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2,480 for the third quarter of 2024.

Operating income (EBIT) for the third quarter of 2025 was $259 million, compared to $1,235 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was driven primarily by the above-mentioned decrease in revenues.

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $123 million, compared to $1,126 million for the third quarter of 2024, also mainly driven by the above-mentioned decrease in revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was $593 million, compared to $1,531 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBIT was $260 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $1,236 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT margins for the third quarter of 2025 were 33% and 15%, respectively. This compares to 55% and 45% for the third quarter of 2024, respectively.

Net cash generated from operating activities was $628 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $1,498 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Financial and Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Total revenues were $5.42 billion for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $6.26 billion for the first nine months of 2024, primarily driven by the decrease in freight rates.

ZIM carried 2,765 thousand TEUs in the first nine months of 2025, compared to 2,768 thousand TEUs in the first nine months of 2024. The average freight rate per TEU was $1,622 for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $1,889 for the first nine months of 2024.

Operating income (EBIT) for the first nine months of 2025 was $873 million, compared to $1,870 million for the first nine months of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the above-mentioned decrease in revenues as well as the increase in depreciation.

Net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $443 million, compared to $1,591 million for the first nine months of 2024, mainly driven by the above-mentioned factors driving the change in EBIT, as well as the accounting of income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.84 billion for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $2.72 billion for the first nine months of 2024. Adjusted EBIT was $872 million for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $1,891 million for the first nine months of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT margins for the first nine months of 2025 were 34% and 16%, respectively. This compares to 44% and 30% for the first nine months of 2024.

Net cash generated from operating activities was $1.92 billion for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $2.60 billion for the first nine months of 2024.

Liquidity, Cash Flows and Capital Allocation

ZIM's total cash position (which includes cash and cash equivalents and investments in bank deposits and other investment instruments) decreased by $135 million from $3.14 billion as of December 31, 2024 to $3.01 billion as of September 30, 2025. Capital expenditures totaled $67 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $50 million for the third quarter of 2024. Net debt position as of September 30, 2025, was $2.64 billion compared to $2.88 billion as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of $234 million. ZIM's net leverage ratio as of September 30, 2025, was 0.9x, compared to a net leverage ratio of 0.8x as of December 31, 2024.

Third Quarter 2025 Dividend

In accordance with the Company's dividend policy, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of approximately $37 million, or $0.31 per ordinary share, reflecting approximately 30% of third quarter 2025 net income. The dividend will be paid on December 8, 2025, to holders of record of ZIM ordinary shares as of December 1, 2025.

All future dividends are subject to the discretion of Company's Board of Directors and to the restrictions provided by Israeli law.

Use of Non-IFRS Measures in the Company's 2025 Guidance

A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures included in its full-year 2025 guidance to corresponding IFRS measures is not available on a forward-looking basis. In particular, the Company has not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT because the various reconciling items between such non-IFRS financial measures and the corresponding IFRS measures cannot be determined without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the future costs and expenses for which the Company adjusts, the effect of which may be significant, and all of which are difficult to predict and are subject to frequent change.

Updated Full-Year 2025 Guidance

The Company has updated its full year 2025 guidance and now expects to generate Adjusted EBITDA between $2.0 billion and $2.2 billion and Adjusted EBIT between $700 million and $900 million. Previously, the Company expected to generate Adjusted EBITDA between $1.8 billion and $2.2 billion and Adjusted EBIT between $550 million and $950 million.

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards (IFRSs), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company presents non-IFRS measures as additional performance measures as the Company believes that it enables the comparison of operating performance between periods on a consistent basis. These measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for operating income, any other performance measures, or cash flow data, which were prepared in accordance with IFRS as measures of profitability or liquidity. Please note that Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account debt service requirements or other commitments, including capital expenditures, and therefore, does not necessarily indicate the amounts that may be available for the Company's use. In addition, the non-IFRS financial measures presented by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the way these measures are calculated.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure which we define as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude financial expenses (income), net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization in order to reach EBITDA, and further adjusted, as applicable, to exclude impairment of assets, non-cash charter hire expenses, capital gains (losses) beyond the ordinary course of business and expenses related to legal contingencies.

Adjusted EBIT is a non-IFRS financial measure which we define as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude financial expenses (income), net and income taxes, in order to reach our results from operating activities, or EBIT, and further adjusted, as applicable, to exclude impairment of assets, non-cash charter hire expenses, capital gains (losses) beyond the ordinary course of business and expenses related to legal contingencies.

Free cash flow is a non-IFRS financial measure which we define as net cash generated from operating activities minus capital expenditures, net.

Net debt is a non-IFRS financial measure which we define as face value of short- and long-term debt, minus cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and other investment instruments. We refer to this measure as net cash when cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and other investment instruments exceed the face value of short- and long-term debt.

Net leverage ratio is a non-IFRS financial measure which we define as net debt (see above) divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve-month period. When our net debt is less than zero, we report the net leverage ratio as zero.

See the reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA and net cash generated from operating activities to free cash flow in the tables provided below.

1 See disclosure regarding "Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures."

2 Operating income (EBIT) for Q3 2025 was $259 million. A reconciliation to Adjusted EBIT is provided in the tables below.

3 The Company does not provide IFRS guidance because it cannot be determined without unreasonable effort. See disclosure regarding "Use of Non-IFRS Measures in the Company's 2025 Guidance."

4 The number of shares used to calculate the diluted earnings per share is 120,509,223. The number of outstanding shares as of September 30, 2025 was 120,457,510.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in millions)









September 30

December 31

2025

2024

2024











Assets









Vessels 5,606.4

5,301.9

5,733.0 Containers and handling equipment 1,082.6

988.7

1,013.3 Other tangible assets 113.7

91.1

97.7 Intangible assets 108.6

107.6

109.8 Investments in associates 30.4

26.0

25.4 Other investments 1,097.8

844.6

1,080.9 Other receivables 44.8

69.9

61.0 Deferred tax assets 7.9

2.5

7.5 Total non-current assets 8,092.2

7,432.3

8,128.6











Inventories 182.0

208.4

212.2 Trade and other receivables 650.1

1,062.5

933.6 Other investments 651.1

766.6

800.4 Cash and cash equivalents 1,299.0

1,548.7

1,314.7 Total current assets 2,782.2

3,586.2

3,260.9 Total assets 10,874.4

11,018.5

11,389.5











Equity









Share capital and reserves 2,048.8

2,041.1

2,032.7 Retained earnings 1,966.7

1,884.8

2,004.2 Equity attributable to owners of the

Company 4,015.5

3,925.9

4,036.9 Non-controlling interests 4.7

4.8

5.8 Total equity 4,020.2

3,930.7

4,042.7











Liabilities









Lease liabilities 4,434.9

4,284.7

4,600.6 Loans and other liabilities 49.9

67.4

59.9 Employee benefits 62.2

43.4

47.5 Deferred tax liabilities 174.0

5.2

27.6 Total non-current liabilities 4,721.0

4,400.7

4,735.6











Trade and other payables 609.6

668.3

736.2 Provisions 108.8

93.0

96.6 Contract liabilities 239.2

433.8

408.9 Lease liabilities 1,130.2

1,433.6

1,321.7 Loans and other liabilities 45.4

58.4

47.8 Total current liabilities 2,133.2

2,687.1

2,611.2 Total liabilities 6,854.2

7,087.8

7,346.8 Total equity and liabilities 10,874.4

11,018.5

11,389.5

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share data)



























Nine Months ended

September 30

Three Months ended

September 30

Year ended

December 31

2025

2024

2025

2024

2024



















Income from voyages and related services 5,419.5

6,259.8

1,777.2

2,765.2

8,427.4 Cost of voyages and related services:

















Operating expenses and cost of services (3,374.0)

(3,381.9)

(1,113.4)

(1,167.8)

(4,513.2) Depreciation (953.2)

(824.9)

(325.5)

(292.1)

(1,130.2) Gross profit 1,092.3

2,053.0

338.3

1,305.3

2,784.0



















Other operating income 37.7

32.9

9.9

7.3

46.6 Other operating expenses (0.2)

(1.7)





(1.1)

(0.8) General and administrative expenses (247.9)

(209.7)

(84.7)

(75.9)

(296.1) Share of loss of associates (9.0)

(4.8)

(4.1)

(0.8)

(6.4)



















Results from operating activities 872.9

1,869.7

259.4

1,234.8

2,527.3



















Finance income 104.0

81.0

34.3

19.8

149.2 Finance expenses (374.8)

(346.5)

(121.4)

(121.6)

(471.5)



















Net finance expenses (270.8)

(265.5)

(87.1)

(101.8)

(322.3)



















Profit before income taxes 602.1

1,604.2

172.3

1,133.0

2,205.0



















Income taxes (158.9)

(13.1)

(48.9)

(6.8)

(51.2)



















Profit for the period 443.2

1,591.1

123.4

1,126.2

2,153.8



















Attributable to:

















Owners of the Company 441.1

1,586.2

123.0

1,124.6

2,147.7 Non-controlling interests 2.1

4.9

0.4

1.6

6.1 Profit for the period 443.2

1,591.1

123.4

1,126.2

2,153.8







































Earnings per share (US$)

















Basic earnings per 1 ordinary share 3.66

13.18

1.02

9.34

17.84 Diluted earnings per 1 ordinary share 3.66

13.17

1.02

9.34

17.82



















Weighted average number of shares

for earnings per share calculation:

















Basic 120,451,503

120,340,513

120,457,512

120,372,813

120,357,315 Diluted 120,511,885

120,463,258

120,509,223

120,475,290

120,492,425

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in millions)



























Nine months ended

September 30

Three months ended

September 30

Year ended

December 31

2025

2024

2025

2024

2024



















Cash flows from operating activities

















Profit for the period 443.2

1,591.1

123.4

1,126.2

2,153.8



















Adjustments for:

















Depreciation and amortization 971.8

833.6

332.8

295.0

1,142.5 Net finance expenses 270.8

265.5

87.1

101.8

342.4 Share of profit and change in fair value of investees 4.1

4.8

4.0

0.8

6.4 Capital gain, net (32.5)

(31.7)

(9.9)

(6.2)

(43.9) Income taxes 158.9

13.1

48.9

6.8

51.2 Other non-cash items 1.9

11.9

(0.2)

8.9

10.9

1,818.2

2,688.3

586.1

1,533.3

3,663.3







































Change in inventories 30.2

(29.1)

17.3

(20.7)

(32.9) Change in trade and other receivables 284.2

(481.3)

144.5

(34.3)

(352.9) Change in trade and other payables including contract

liabilities (311.7)

326.8

(157.4)

(5.0)

357.8 Change in provisions and employee benefits 25.3

31.9

13.9

4.6

35.4

28.0

(151.7)

18.3

(55.4)

7.4



















Dividends received from associates 1.0

2.4





1.2

3.1 Interest received 91.9

64.6

30.0

24.8

97.3 Income taxes paid (14.7)

(3.2)

(6.0)

(6.4)

(18.4)



















Net cash generated from operating activities 1,924.4

2,600.4

628.4

1,497.5

3,752.7



















Cash flows from investing activities





































Proceeds from sale of tangible assets, intangible

assets, and interest in investees 32.6

10.5

13.6

7.3

18.7 Acquisition and capitalized expenditures of tangible

assets, intangible assets and interest in investees (169.7)

(141.1)

(67.3)

(50.3)

(214.1) Disposal (acquisition) of investment instruments, net 103.6

240.8

65.9

(74.3)

85.8 Loans granted to investees (6.2)

(5.2)

(2.3)

(2.4)

(6.1) Change in other receivables

23.4

23.3

8.1

7.9

31.6 Change in other investments (mainly deposits), net 57.3

(34.4)

(76.5)

(34.4)

(139.1) Net cash generated from (used in) investing

activities 41.0

93.9

(58.5)

(146.2)

(223.2)



















Cash flows from financing activities

















Repayment of lease liabilities and borrowings (1,142.4)

(1,591.2)

(332.4)

(474.2)

(2,082.6) Change in short term loans



10.3





10.3



Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (3.8)

(4.2)





(0.5)

(4.0) Dividend paid to owners of the Company (478.2)

(139.6)

(7.2)

(111.9)

(579.2) Interest paid (359.7)

(342.2)

(118.1)

(120.6)

(465.6) Net cash used in financing activities (1,984.1)

(2,066.9)

(457.7)

(696.9)

(3,131.4)



















Net change in cash and cash equivalents (18.7)

627.4

112.2

654.4

398.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 1,314.7

921.5

1,187.1

889.8

921.5 Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash held 3.0

(0.2)

(0.3)

4.5

(4.9) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the

period 1,299.0

1,548.7

1,299.0

1,548.7

1,314.7

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBIT*

(U.S. dollars in millions)



Nine months ended

September 30

Three months ended

September 30

2025

2024

2025

2024















Net income 443

1,591

123

1,126 Financial expenses, net 271

266

87

102 Income taxes 159

13

49

7 Operating income (EBIT) 873

1,870

259

1,235 Capital loss (gain), beyond the ordinary

course of business (3)

(2)

(1)

(2) Expenses related to legal contingencies 2

23

2

3 Adjusted EBIT 872

1,891

260

1,236 Adjusted EBIT margin 16 %

30 %

15 %

45 %

* The table above may contain slight summation differences due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA*

(U.S. dollars in millions)

Nine months ended September 30

Three months ended September 30





2025

2024

2025

2024















Net income 443

1,591

123

1,126 Financial expenses, net 271

266

87

102 Income taxes 159

13

49

7 Depreciation and amortization 972

834

333

295 EBITDA 1,845

2,703

592

1,530 Capital loss (gain), beyond the ordinary

course of business (3)

(2)

(1)

(2) Expenses related to legal contingencies 2

23

2

3 Adjusted EBITDA 1,844

2,725

593

1,531 Net income margin 8 %

25 %

7 %

41 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 34 %

44 %

33 %

55 %

* The table above may contain slight summation differences due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH GENERATED FROM

OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW*

(U.S. dollars in millions)









Nine months ended

September 30

Three months ended

September 30

2025

2024

2025

2024















Net cash generated from operating activities 1,924

2,600

628

1,498 Capital expenditures, net (137)

(130)

(54)

(44) Free cash flow 1,787

2,470

574

1,454

* The table above may contain slight summation differences due to rounding.

