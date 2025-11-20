

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output increased in September after contracting in the previous month, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Thursday.



Construction production rose 0.9 percent monthly in September, reversing a 2.0 percent decrease in August, which was the steepest decline in eight months.



Meanwhile, the yearly growth in construction output accelerated to 4.4 percent in September from 3.5 percent a month ago.



On an unadjusted basis, the annual construction production logged the fastest growth in fourteen months after a 0.1 percent renewed fall in August.



