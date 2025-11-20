QYOU Media Inc.: QYOU to Proceed with Share Consolidation

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) ("QYOU" or the "Company"), a company operating in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators, announced today that its board of directors (the "Board") has determined to proceed with a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every 12 pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation"). Upon completion of the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 51,903,674 common shares outstanding, subject to adjustment for fractional common shares and assuming no additional common shares are issued prior to the Consolidation becoming effective. The Company expects the effective date for the Consolidation will be on or about November 24, 2025.

At the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on July 23, 2025 (the "Meeting"), shareholders approved the consolidation of the Company's common shares on the basis of a consolidation ratio within a range of two (2) pre-consolidation common shares to one (1) post-consolidation common share and fifty (50) pre-consolidation common shares to one (1) post-consolidation common share and gave authority to the Board to determine the ratio for the common share consolidation within such range and to implement such common share consolidation at any time prior to the next annual general meeting of shareholders.

The Consolidation remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. For additional details regarding the Consolidation, please see the Company's management information circular dated June 13, 2025 prepared in connection with the Meeting which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

About QYOU Media

Among the fastest growing creator driven media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States through its subsidiaries, producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. Our influencer marketing business in India, Chtrbox, is an influencer and marketing platform and agency, connecting brands/products and social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and leading brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and managed by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney, Sony and TikTok. QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content has reached more than one billion consumers. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and https://www.chtrbox.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward- looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the receipt of regulatory approvals of the Offering, closing of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds from the Offering.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company are described in its publicly available disclosure documents, filed by the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) except as updated herein. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

