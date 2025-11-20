

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - At least 25 people were killed and dozens more injured in a new wave of overnight strikes by Russian forces across several regions of Ukraine.



UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the attacks, which also damaged homes and critical civilian infrastructure, including health and educational facilities.



The barrage of drones and missiles also damaged energy infrastructure, causing emergency power outages and worsening the effects of previous attacks.



'Today's appalling attack -one of the deadliest against civilians since Russia's full-scale invasion nearly four years ago -once again underlines the urgency of a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire in this country, as a first step towards a just, comprehensive,and sustainable peace,' the UN chief's Spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, told reporters in New York.



The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, issued a statement condemning the latest round of Russian attacks.



'From Kharkiv in the east to Ternopil and the Ivano-Frankivsk Region in the west, families have lost loved ones, suffered injuries and seen their homes destroyed,' he said.



At least a dozen children were among the wounded and 'their suffering is unconscionable,' he added.



Schmale warned that the disruptions are putting millions 'at grave risk' as temperatures drop below zero in some areas of the country.



