

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A long-delayed report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed employment in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of September.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 119,000 jobs in September after a revised dip of 4,000 jobs in August.



Economists had expected employment to rise by 50,000 jobs compared to the addition of 22,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said the unemployment rate crept up to 4.4 percent in September from 4.3 percent in August. The unemployment rate was expected to remain unchanged.



