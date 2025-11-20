LegalEASE Featured on 'Trending Today' TV Series on Fox Business for Pioneering Legal Benefits That Empower Employees Nationwide

The acclaimed television series will highlight how LegalEASE is setting a new standard in legal benefits through innovation, education, and a national network of top-tier attorneys.

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / LegalEASE, a leading provider of legal insurance benefits for employers and organizations across the United States, will be featured on an upcoming episode of "Trending Today," airing on Fox Business on November 23rd at 5:30 pm est. LegalEASE will also be spotlighted on the Trending Today Podcast, giving viewers and listeners an inside look at how the company is modernizing legal benefits and making high-quality legal support more accessible than ever.

"Trending Today" explores innovation across technology, health and wellness, consumer products, and business services-featuring companies that are elevating industries and transforming lives. LegalEASE stands out for its mission-driven approach: providing indispensable legal protection and education to employees at companies of all sizes.

With more than 50 years of experience and a nationwide network of credentialed attorneys, LegalEASE offers benefit plans that help employees navigate life's biggest challenges-from real estate transactions and family law to identity theft protection, estate planning, financial disputes, and more. Their personalized matching system, hands-on guidance, and robust support tools make it easier for individuals to understand their options with confidence.

At the helm of LegalEASE is Bob Heston, the company's CEO?and the driving force behind its innovation. A recognized pioneer in the legal benefits industry, Heston has spent decades redefining how individuals access and understand legal support. His visionary approach, centered on education, empowerment, and exceptional service, has shaped LegalEASE into one of the most respected legal benefits providers in the country. Under his leadership, the company continues to expand its network, elevate service standards, and introduce groundbreaking solutions that simplify the legal process for employees and their families.

"At Trending Today, we highlight companies that empower people to live better, more secure lives," said Liz Plummer, executive producer of Trending Today. "LegalEASE impressed our team with its commitment to education, personalized legal support, and its innovative approach to connecting employees with vetted attorneys. Their story represents the type of forward-thinking service that's transforming the modern benefits landscape."

?Viewers will learn how LegalEASE is taking the confusion and intimidation out of hiring legal help by offering easy onboarding, expert guidance, and curated legal resources. Through its Legal Access Plans and nationwide attorney networks, the company delivers a seamless experience that saves employees time, money, and stress-especially during life's most difficult moments. Whether individuals are buying a home, starting a family, facing disputes, or navigating the unexpected, LegalEASE supports them with clarity and care.

"Our goal is simple: make legal protection a practical, accessible resource for every employee," said Jason Weekley for LegalEASE. "We believe that legal benefits should offer more than coverage-they should offer guidance, reassurance, and a trusted path forward. Being featured on Trending Today allows us to share how we're reshaping the way people access legal services."

For more than 13 years, "Trending Today" has showcased industry leaders and innovators across technology, consumer products, luxury lifestyles, and business services. The award-winning series continues to shine a spotlight on organizations that are pushing boundaries and redefining what's possible.

About 'Trending Today'

Trending Today, the acclaimed television series airing on A&E, Bloomberg, and Fox Business, captures the entrepreneurial ambition that drives innovation around the world. Each episode highlights the latest technologies, market trends, and groundbreaking ideas through a thoughtfully curated lineup of inventors, innovators, and thought leaders. Spanning industries such as consumer products, luxury lifestyles, health, and technology, Trending Today features companies and leaders who are pushing boundaries and redefining excellence. To learn more, visit www.trendingtoday.com.

About LegalEASE

LegalEASE, a trusted leader in legal benefits for more than 50 years, provides organizations and their employees with comprehensive legal protection through expertly designed Legal Access Plans. With a nationwide network of credentialed attorneys and a proprietary matching system, LegalEASE connects individuals with the right legal experts for matters ranging from real estate and family law to identity theft, estate planning, financial disputes, and more. The company is dedicated to making legal support accessible, affordable, and easy to understand through personalized guidance, educational tools, and hands-on service. LegalEASE empowers employees to navigate life's most important moments with confidence and clarity. To learn more, visit?www.legaleaseplan.com.

