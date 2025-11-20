Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa im Fokus: Die Lage spitzt sich zu - und ein Player profitiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CQX2 | ISIN: DK0061537206 | Ticker-Symbol: 4H7
Frankfurt
20.11.25 | 08:03
1,695 Euro
+0,30 % +0,005
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TROPHY GAMES DEVELOPMENT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TROPHY GAMES DEVELOPMENT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
20.11.2025 15:02 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change in Board of Directors at Trophy Games Development A/S

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)

Company Announcement no. 32/2025 (November 20, 2025)

Trophy Games Development A/S announces a change in its Board of Directors.

Mikkel Weider, a member of the Board of Directors since March 2024, has been appointed as the new Group Chief Executive Officer of everplay group plc.

Due to corporate governance considerations, Mikkel Weider has resigned from his position as a Board Member of Trophy Games Development A/S, effective immediately.

Jan Lehrmann, Chairman:
"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Mikkel Weider for his dedication and valuable contributions to Trophy Games. It has been a privilege to work with him. We congratulate Mikkel on his new role as Group CEO at everplay group plc and wish him every success in this exciting next chapter. He will be missed, both professionally and personally."

Mikkel Weider:
"I am very grateful for my time in Trophy Games as a Board Member! It's an amazing company run by an amazing team, and it has been a joy to watch the tremendous growth of the company while I have been on board. I would have loved to stay on, but my new CEO position prevents me from continuing the work!"

Trophy Games' remaining Board of Directors have assessed the situation and confirmed that the company does not intend to appoint a replacement for Mikkel Weider at this time, as the Board continues to meet the interval of members stipulated in the company's Articles of Association.

Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Attachments
Change in Board of Directors at Trophy Games Development A/S

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/change-in-board-of-directors-at-trophy-games-development-a%2fs-1105145

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.