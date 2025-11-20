Change in Board of Directors at Trophy Games Development A/S

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)

Company Announcement no. 32/2025 (November 20, 2025)

Trophy Games Development A/S announces a change in its Board of Directors.

Mikkel Weider, a member of the Board of Directors since March 2024, has been appointed as the new Group Chief Executive Officer of everplay group plc.

Due to corporate governance considerations, Mikkel Weider has resigned from his position as a Board Member of Trophy Games Development A/S, effective immediately.

Jan Lehrmann, Chairman:

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Mikkel Weider for his dedication and valuable contributions to Trophy Games. It has been a privilege to work with him. We congratulate Mikkel on his new role as Group CEO at everplay group plc and wish him every success in this exciting next chapter. He will be missed, both professionally and personally."

Mikkel Weider:

"I am very grateful for my time in Trophy Games as a Board Member! It's an amazing company run by an amazing team, and it has been a joy to watch the tremendous growth of the company while I have been on board. I would have loved to stay on, but my new CEO position prevents me from continuing the work!"

Trophy Games' remaining Board of Directors have assessed the situation and confirmed that the company does not intend to appoint a replacement for Mikkel Weider at this time, as the Board continues to meet the interval of members stipulated in the company's Articles of Association.

Contacts

Trophy Games Development A/S

Søren Gleie, CEO

Office (+45) 7172 7573

Email: soren@trophy-games.com

Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark



Certified Adviser

Norden CEF

John Norden

Email: jn@nordencef.dk

A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us

Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Attachments

Change in Board of Directors at Trophy Games Development A/S

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/change-in-board-of-directors-at-trophy-games-development-a%2fs-1105145