Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 28.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Internationale Expansion geplant: Medizintechnik aus dem Weltraum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CQX2 | ISIN: DK0061537206 | Ticker-Symbol: 4H7
Frankfurt
28.11.25 | 08:07
1,695 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TROPHY GAMES DEVELOPMENT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TROPHY GAMES DEVELOPMENT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.11.2025 16:50 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Concludes Buyback Program

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / November 28, 2025 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)

Company Announcement no. 33/2025 (November 28, 2025)

*Contains inside information

Trophy Games has concluded the buyback program, which commenced on 10 April 2025, after reaching the maximum allocated budget of DKK 5 million.

The buyback program has repurchased a total of 458,572 shares at an average purchase price of DKK 10.89.

Trophy Games now holds a total of 1,068,502 own shares, corresponding to 3.87% of the share capital.

Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Attachments
Trophy Games Concludes Buyback Program

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trophy-games-concludes-buyback-program-1112835

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.