Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Concludes Buyback Program

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / November 28, 2025 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)
Company Announcement no. 33/2025 (November 28, 2025)
*Contains inside information
Trophy Games has concluded the buyback program, which commenced on 10 April 2025, after reaching the maximum allocated budget of DKK 5 million.
The buyback program has repurchased a total of 458,572 shares at an average purchase price of DKK 10.89.
Trophy Games now holds a total of 1,068,502 own shares, corresponding to 3.87% of the share capital.
Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark
Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark
About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!
