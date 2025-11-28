Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Concludes Buyback Program

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / November 28, 2025 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)

Company Announcement no. 33/2025 (November 28, 2025)

*Contains inside information

Trophy Games has concluded the buyback program, which commenced on 10 April 2025, after reaching the maximum allocated budget of DKK 5 million.

The buyback program has repurchased a total of 458,572 shares at an average purchase price of DKK 10.89.

Trophy Games now holds a total of 1,068,502 own shares, corresponding to 3.87% of the share capital.

Contacts

Trophy Games Development A/S

Søren Gleie, CEO

Office (+45) 7172 7573

Email: soren@trophy-games.com

Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF

John Norden

Email: jn@nordencef.dk

A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us

Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Attachments

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trophy-games-concludes-buyback-program-1112835