Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) ("Pineapple" or "the Company"), a leading fintech platform, today announced the formation of a Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) Advisory Board as the Company advances its strategy of becoming the largest holder and staker of Injective ($INJ) and the premier on-chain mortgage finance platform in the world. The Advisory Board will initially include three members appointed from the Injective Foundation: Eric Chen, CEO and Co-Founder, Mirza Uddin, Head of Business, and Cooper Emmons, Institutional Lead.

Each new member of the Advisory Board brings deep expertise in blockchain technology and decentralized finance through their roles at the Injective Foundation, underscoring the growing strategic alignment between Pineapple and Injective. Chen co-founded the Injective Foundation in 2018, leading its mission to power next-generation decentralized finance infrastructure. Uddin drives strategic partnerships and institutional engagement across the global blockchain ecosystem, and Emmons oversees initiatives connecting traditional finance institutions with Injective's on-chain solutions.

"Eric, Mirza, and Cooper bring extensive expertise in blockchain technology and on-chain finance to the Pineapple team," said Shubha Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of Pineapple Financial. "Our Advisory Board will serve a critical role as we work together to achieve our goal of bringing real-world financial systems on-chain and become the largest holder and staker of the $INJ token. Pineapple continues to bridge fintech and decentralized finance as a first-mover in the Injective ecosystem, and I look forward to leveraging the Injective team's expertise as we continue to accumulate tokens and build out our treasury strategy."

The formation of Pineapple's Advisory Board further strengthens the collaborative relationship established following the launch of Pineapple's $100 million Injective DAT strategy in September 2025. The appointments are effective immediately, marking the next step in Pineapple's ongoing integration of Injective's decentralized financial infrastructure into its core mortgage and financial technology operations.

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple Financial Inc. is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokers as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With hundreds of brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

About Injective

Injective is a high-performance, interoperable Layer-1 blockchain built specifically for finance, enabling developers to create next-generation decentralized applications such as exchanges, lending protocols, and real-world asset platforms entirely on-chain. Leveraging a MultiVM framework and custom implementation of the Tendermint Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, Injective delivers lightning-fast transactions and seamless interoperability across major networks including Ethereum, Cosmos, and Solana. Backed by leading investors such as Binance, Pantera Capital, Jump Crypto, and Mark Cuban, Injective is pioneering a more open and efficient financial ecosystem that bridges traditional markets with the decentralized future.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. They are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and economic needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, fluctuations in the market price of INJ and any associated impairment charges that we may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of INJ below the value at which INJ is carried on our balance sheet; changes in the accounting treatment relating to our INJ holdings; the Company's financial condition, customer acceptance of our INJ treasury strategy, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statements, and periodic reports filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. It encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @pineapplemortgage @empoweredbypineapple

Facebook: Pineapple Mortgage

LinkedIn: Pineapple Mortgage

X (Formerly Twitter): @PAPLpineapple

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275233

SOURCE: Pineapple Financial Inc.