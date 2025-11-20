Picus Security Recognized as "Customers' Choice" in Gartner VOC Report on Adversarial Exposure Validation

With a 97% "willingness to recommend" rating, the company believes this recognition reflects strong customer satisfaction and trust in Picus Security's exposure validation capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025, the leading security validation company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Customers' Choice vendor in the 2025 Gartner Voice of the Customer for Adversarial Exposure Validation report. Picus received a 97% "willingness to recommend" rating from customers - the highest of all vendors in the report.

According to Gartner, "Adversarial exposure validation (AEV) technologies confirm how potential attack techniques would successfully exploit an organization, and circumvent prevention and detection security controls." The report synthesizes verified customer reviews to help security leaders evaluate vendors based on real-world user experiences. Vendors were evaluated based on "Overall Experience" and "User Interest and Adoption." Those in the Customers' Choice quadrant met or exceeded the market average in both dimensions.

In the report, Picus received an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 71 verified reviews as of August 2025 . Reviewers gave Picus 4.8 for product capabilities and 4.7 for both support and sales experience, which Picus believes highlights its consistency across all categories evaluated. Most reviews came from mid- to large-size enterprises in finance, services and communications, demonstrating broad adoption across highly regulated industries.

"We believe this Customers' Choice recognition reflects the trust our customers place in Picus to provide clear, evidence-based insight into their security effectiveness," said Alper Memis, co-founder and CEO of Picus Security. "Our goal has always been to make it easier for organizations to understand and reduce real risk. This acknowledgment reinforces our focus on helping customers validate their defenses with confidence and achieve meaningful security outcomes."

"Voice of the Customer" synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights reviews into insights for buyers of technology and services. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, complements Gartner expert research and can play a key role in the enterprise buying process. Peers are verified reviewers of a technology product or service who not only rate the offering but also provide valuable feedback to consider before making a purchase decision.

Visit the Picus website to read the 2025 Gartner Voice of the Customer for Adversarial Exposure Validation report and learn more about the Picus Security Validation Platform .

About Picus Security

Picus Security, the leading security validation company, gives organizations a clear picture of their cyber risk based on business context. Picus transforms security practices by correlating, prioritizing and validating exposures across siloed findings so teams can focus on critical gaps and high-impact fixes. With Picus, security teams can quickly take action with one-click mitigations to stop more threats with less effort. Offering Adversarial Exposure Validation with Breach and Attack Simulation and Automated Penetration Testing , working together for greater outcomes, Picus delivers award-winning, threat-centric technology that allows teams to pinpoint fixes worth pursuing. Picus is the Official Exposure Validation Partner of Juventus Football Club, underscoring its role as a trusted leader in exposure validation.

