

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovenian consumers remained slightly less negative in November, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to -23 in November from October's stable reading of -25. Further, a similar score was last seen in June 2024.



Among components, households' opinion regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months improved to -12 from -15. Similarly, the index for the future financial situation in the country rose to -30 from -34.



Unemployment fears among households eased slightly in November, with the respective index falling to 18 from 19.



