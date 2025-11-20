How DP World's Global Scale Is Driving U.S. Supply Chain Solutions

FreightWaves interview with Glen Clark reveals how integration, AI, and infrastructure investment are reshaping logistics competitiveness.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / In a new FreightWaves interview, "DP World Leverages Global Reach for U.S. Solutions," Glen Clark, CEO of DP World in the U.S. and Mexico, explains how the company is using its global scale to deliver regional value. With logistics networks spanning six continents, DP World is applying lessons from global operations to strengthen North American supply chains.

Bridging local needs with global expertise

Clark points out that the U.S. supply chain sector is at an inflection point - balancing nearshoring trends, labor shortages, and the need for sustainability. "Our reach allows us to connect regional shippers to a global infrastructure that's both resilient and digitally optimized," he told FreightWaves.

From AI-powered cargo tracking to port automation, Clark highlights that digitalization is the key to achieving efficiency and emissions reductions simultaneously - a message consistent with his recent Fast Company Executive Boardcommentary on AI's role in logistics.

Turning disruption into opportunity

The interview also emphasizes DP World's ability to convert global disruption into innovation. By integrating marine terminals, warehouses, and freight forwarding into one connected ecosystem, the company reduces handoff delays and provides customers with end-to-end visibility.

Clark explains that this approach enables DP World to respond quickly to shifting market demands - especially in the automotive, e-commerce, and energy sectors. The company's expanding logistics footprint in Mexico and Canada further strengthens regional trade routes, offering businesses faster, more predictable delivery options.

A global model for resilient logistics

As trade patterns evolve, Clark believes agility and technology adoption will define the next era of supply chain leadership. "Our mission is to make trade flow smarter, faster, and cleaner," he said - reflecting DP World's ongoing investment in AI, automation, and sustainable logistics solutions across the Americas.

Read Glen Clark's full FreightWaves interview: "DP World Leverages Global Reach for U.S. Solutions."

DP World's expanding logistics presence in the U.S. includes Multi-Customer Warehouses strategically located from coast to coast.

