Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) (OTCQB: MGSTF) ("Metaguest" or the "Company") an AI technology company transforming the hospitality sector through intelligent guest engagement, announces its third quarter, September 30, 2025, unaudited results.

Nine-month revenue ended September 30, 2025, grew 91% year-over-year to $1,930,477 (2024 - $1,008,901), reflecting expansion across North America and a growing installed base of hotel partners.

Three-month revenue ended September 30, 2025, increased 38% to $625,623, compared with $452,978 for the comparative period, driven by broader customer adoption and higher platform engagement.

Gross profit for the nine-month period rose 90% to $1,643,038, up from $864,568 in the prior nine-month period.

Net loss improved by 30% period-over-period, decreasing to $1,305,425 from $1,873,762, primarily due to revenue growth and disciplined cost management.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate strong period-over-period revenue growth and continued customer adoption across North America," said Antonio Comparelli, Chief Executive Officer. "As we enter 2026, our focus remains on accelerating deployment with hotel partners and expanding our AI-driven guest engagement ecosystem."

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge-all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or please contact:

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275304

SOURCE: Metaguest.AI Incorporated