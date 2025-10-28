Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) (OTCQB: MGSTF) ("Metaguest" or the "Company"), an AI technology company transforming the hospitality sector through intelligent guest engagement, announces that its secured loan facility of up to $1,000,000 (the "Facility") will close on November 24, 2025.

This marks the final opportunity for qualified investors to participate under the current Facility. The Facility, originally announced on May 9, 2025, and subsequently reaffirmed on June 23, 2025, and September 18, 2025, continues to support the Company's expansion and commercial initiatives as it scales its AI platform across North America and internationally.

Each loan under the Facility bears interest at 12% per annum and includes a 12% loan advance fee, payable in Class A Common Shares of Metaguest at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. The loans are secured by a general security agreement over the Company's assets, rank pari passu with existing secured obligations, and carry a 12-month term extendable for six months at Metaguest's option. Proceeds will be used for general working capital and business development initiatives as the Company continues expanding its AI hospitality platform in North America and abroad.

"This final tranche represents the culmination of our 2025 financing program," said Colin Keddy, Director of Metaguest.AI. "We're grateful for the support of our investors to date and look forward to completing this round as we enter our next phase of growth and commercial deployment."

For more information about investing with Metaguest.AI, please contact Colin Keddy, Director at colin@metaguest.ai.

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge-all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

