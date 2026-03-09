Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) (OTCQB: MGSTF) ("Metaguest" or the "Company), an AI technology company transforming the hospitality sector through intelligent guest engagement, today announced a leadership update as the Company continues to advance the growth and commercialization of its artificial intelligence platform for the hospitality industry.

Antonio Comparelli, Founder of Metaguest and the technology visionary behind the Company's platform and long-term strategy, has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Comparelli will remain an active member of the Company's Board of Directors and will continue to contribute to the Company's strategic direction and technology development initiatives.

Mr. Comparelli has played the central role in conceiving, architecting, and developing the Company's artificial intelligence platform and its vision of transforming how hotels engage with guests through advanced automation and intelligent guest services. The Company looks forward to continuing to benefit from his innovation, leadership, and deep understanding of the platform as Metaguest advances its next phase of growth.

The Company has engaged William Sutherland to work with the Board of Directors and management during a three (3) month leadership transition period. Mr. Sutherland will commence work immediately and will initially support the Company in a strategic and advisory capacity, assisting with operations, capital markets activities, and the continued commercialization of the Company's technology platform.

Mr. Sutherland brings more than 25 years of experience in corporate development, capital markets, and strategic growth initiatives across multiple industries. He has held senior roles within private investment firms and family offices, including Kilmer Group and Kensington Capital Partners, where he focused on sourcing, structuring, and executing strategic investments. Most recently, he has served as a senior advisor to multiple private businesses in the areas of technology and diversified industries.

During this transition period, the Company's Board of Directors and senior management will oversee the Company's day-to-day operations while working with Mr. Sutherland to advance Metaguest's strategic initiatives and focus on completing the necessary financing required to move the Company forward.

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge-all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or please contact:

