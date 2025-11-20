MARS Energy Group Acquires Nelnet Renewable Energy, Expanding National Commercial Solar Capabilities

The acquisition strengthens MARS Energy Group's leadership in the Midwest and advances its nationwide energy infrastructure platform. By adding regional depth, EPC capacity, and an active commercial pipeline, the transaction enhances MARS' ability to deliver consistent, high-quality solar, storage, and long-term energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers across the United States.

ROCKLIN, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / MARS Energy Group, a national energy infrastructure company based in Rocklin, California, today announced the acquisition of Nelnet Renewable Energy (NRE), a leading commercial and community solar EPC and development platform previously owned by publicly traded Nelnet, Inc.

This marks MARS' eighth acquisition, further expanding its national project delivery capabilities and strengthening its position in the Midwest. The transaction supports MARS' continued strategy to build a unified platform delivering solar, storage, and long-term energy solutions to commercial and industrial customers across the United States.

Strategic Expansion and Regional Growth

NRE, headquartered in Wheeling, Illinois, will now operate as part of MARS Energy Solutions. The acquisition enhances our regional presence, adds EPC capacity, and brings an active commercial solar pipeline to the MARS platform. It also improves our ability to serve customers in key Midwest markets and beyond with consistency and scale.

Reuniting a Founder-Led Organization

NRE was originally founded in 2012 as GRNE Solutions by Eric Peterman, now CEO of MARS Energy Solutions, alongside Jess Baker, a current senior leader at MARS. GRNE became one of the Midwest's most respected renewable energy providers before being acquired by Nelnet in 2022. With this transaction, the business returns to the leadership team that built it, now with the backing and operational scale of the broader MARS platform.

Leadership Perspective

"For me, this is both a homecoming and a new beginning," said Eric Peterman, CEO of MARS Energy Solutions. "We're proud to welcome this exceptional team and carry forward a legacy of excellence. By combining deep technical expertise, a culture of quality, and operational discipline, we're positioned to scale our impact across the country, and shape the future of renewable energy together."

Manvendra Saxena, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of MARS Energy Group, added, "This acquisition is highly strategic and personal. We are strengthening our national footprint, deepening our capabilities, and continuing to integrate high-quality businesses that share our values."

About MARS Energy Group

MARS Energy Group is a national holding company for energy infrastructure businesses based in Rocklin, California.

MARS operates two core subsidiaries:

MARS Energy Solutions delivers commercial, industrial, and community solar, battery storage, and long-term energy solutions.

MARS Builder Solutions focuses on solar, battery, and roofing installations for the largest homebuilders across California.

Through the acquisition and integration of leading regional EPC and development firms, MARS is building the nation's most technically capable and operationally disciplined renewable energy platform.

Learn more at marsenergygroup.com.

About Nelnet Renewable Energy

Nelnet Renewable Energy provides commercial EPC services, distributed utility-scale development support, and long-term project delivery capabilities across multiple U.S. regions. Originally founded as GRNE Solutions in 2012 and acquired by Nelnet, Inc. in 2022, the platform is known for its strong customer relationships, quality-driven execution, and technical depth.

