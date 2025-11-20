

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday revealed the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.



The Treasury announced plans to sell $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Monday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.



Both the two-year and five-year note auctions attracted average demand, while the seven-year note auction attracted below average demand.



The Treasury announced the results of this month's auction of $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted well below average demand.



