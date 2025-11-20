

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX) on Thursday announced that it has raised its Fiscal Year of 2026 operating earnings per security forecast by 5.5 percent, bumping it up from 90.0 to 95.0 cents per security.



This boost comes as a result of increased transaction activity in its property investment, development, and funds management sectors, backed by solid equity inflows from both new and current investors.



The updated outlook is based on the assumption of steady market conditions and no revenue from performance fees. This new guidance also marks a 16.7 percent jump compared to 2025's EPS of 81.4 cents per security.



CHC.AX closed Thursday's trading at AUD 23.64 up AUD 1.48 or 6.68 percent on the Australian Stock Exchange.



