

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in the euro area was unchanged in November after improving steadily in the previous two months, preliminary survey data from the European Commission showed Thursday.



The flash consumer confidence index reading was -14.2 in November, the same as in October, which was the highest score since February.



Economists had expected the confidence reading to improve further to -14 in November.



The corresponding measure of confidence for the EU fell 0.1 percentage points to -13.6 in November.



Both reading remained below their long-term averages.



Data for the latest survey was collected from November 1-19.



The final consumer confidence readings for November are set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey results on November 27.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News