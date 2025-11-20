

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Experts advised that eating early during winter months, when days are shorter, may actually help our bodies and improve our mood.



They explained that our bodies run on circadian rhythms, which are natural 24-hour clocks that control sleep, digestion, metabolism and hormone cycles. These rhythms follow daylight, so when it gets dark earlier, our metabolism also begins to slow down. Because of this, researchers in the field of chrononutrition say that 'when' we eat can be almost as important as 'what' we eat during these days.



Studies show that eating late can impact how our body processes food. For example, one study found that people who ate dinner at 10pm had higher blood sugar spikes and burned less fat compared to those who ate at 6pm, even though both groups ate the same meal and went to bed at the same time.



Meanwhile, other research shows that eating earlier in the day, eating fewer meals and consuming most of your calories earlier can support weight loss and improve blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol. In contrast, regular late-night eating, especially close to bedtime, is linked to weight gain and a higher risk of metabolic issues such as type 2 diabetes.



In short, eating earlier supports better blood sugar control and fat burning, gives your digestive system time to wind down before sleep and helps stabilize mood and daily routines when daylight is limited.



