

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European markets snapped a five-day losing streak on Thursday as stronger than expected third-quarter earnings and fourth-quarter guidance from U.S. chipmaker Nvidia helped ease concerns about tech valuations and prompted investors to pick up stocks.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.4%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.21%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 closed up by 0.5% and 0.34%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI edged up 0.1%.



Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkiye closed higher.



Czech Republic, Ireland and Russia ended weak, while Iceland and Poland closed flat.



In the UK market, Games Workshop jumped 13.5% after the company said it expects a rise in earnings and revenue for the first half.



For the six-month period to November 30, the Group anticipates a pre-tax income of GBP 135 million, higher than the GBP 126.8 million reported for the same period last year. The company projects core revenue of GBP 310 million, compared with GBP 269.4 million a year ago. The company, however, expects licensing revenue of GBP 16 million, less than GBP 30.1 million last year.



Halma zoomed more than 9%. The health and safety device maker raised its full-year guidance after posting record first-half results.



Airtel Africa gained about 3.4%. Diploma, Polar Capital Technology Trust, BAE Systems, Melrose Industries, Tesco, Prudential, Informa, M&G, IAG, Severn Trent, Rolls-Royce Holdings and Haleon gained 1 to 2.2%.



WPP ended down by 4.5%. JD Sports Fashion closed nearly 4% down, after lowering its earnings outlook. Fresnillo ended loewr by 3%. Vodafone Group, DCC, Burberry Group, Land Securities, Berkeley Group Holdings, National Grid, Marks & Spencer and Barratt Redrow lost 1 to 2.2%.



In the German market, Qiagen, Siemens Energy, RWE, Rheinmetall, Siemens, Gea Group, Allianz and Infineon gained 1 to 3.7%.



Symrise, Henkel, Volkswagen, Beiersdorf and Daimler Truck Holding ended notably lower.



In the French market, BNP Paribas climbed nearly 5%. LVMH, Legrand, Societe Generale, Thales, Airbus, Credit Agricole and EssilorLuxottica gained 0.8 to 1.5%.



Stellantis, STMicroElectronics, Michelin, Renault, Publicis Groupe and Edenred ended notably lower.



Data from Destatis showed Germany's producer prices fall in October, dropping for an eighth consecutive month. Producer prices dropped 1.8% year-on-year in October, slightly faster than the 1.7% fall in September. The drop was less severe than economists' forecast of 1.9%.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1%, while expectations were for a nil growth.



A report from Eurostat showed Eurozone construction output declined for the second straight month in September, falling by 05%, following a 0.2% decline in August. On a yearly basis, construction output dropped 0.3%, in contrast to the 1% increase in August.



In economic news, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) survey showed the UK's total order book balance edged up slightly to -37 in November 2025 from -38 in October, but remained well below market expectations of -30.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News